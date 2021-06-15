UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €56.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

