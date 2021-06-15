UGAS Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $332,715.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00022320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.27 or 0.00791955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00085182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.92 or 0.07924967 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

