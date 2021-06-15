Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $12.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $13.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $15.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.02. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

