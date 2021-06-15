Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $336.79 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

