Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.18.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $336.79 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.