UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.59 ($13.64).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.