Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Unifi posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million.

UFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth about $3,521,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $5,425,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,575,000 after buying an additional 176,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,845,000 after buying an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 104,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

UFI opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $459.66 million, a PE ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

