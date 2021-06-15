Unifi Protocol DAO Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $36.61 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $8.97 or 0.00022383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00229386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033518 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.45 or 0.04081646 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

