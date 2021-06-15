Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Trading 25% Higher This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $41.83 million and approximately $22.57 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $10.26 or 0.00025701 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00036289 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00223003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033371 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,091 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

