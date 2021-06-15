UniLend Price Tops $1.05 (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002620 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $27.52 million and $2.37 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00062721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.01 or 0.00781375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00084784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.30 or 0.07876479 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

