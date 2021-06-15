Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.03

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and traded as high as $34.76. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $33.79, with a volume of 1,762 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $151.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 17.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. WBI Investments increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 94.4% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 20,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

