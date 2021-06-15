Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.18. 37,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,239. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

