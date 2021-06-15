United Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Bank reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.37. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

