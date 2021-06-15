United Bank Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Bank trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Facebook by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 115,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,193,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,235,221,000 after buying an additional 219,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,985,645 shares of company stock worth $619,571,257. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $338.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

