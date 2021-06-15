United Bank Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

United Bank lowered its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 3.9% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Bank owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 92,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,342. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91.

