United Bank Sells 3,452 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Bank reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.76. 6,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.