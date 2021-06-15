United Bank Sells 755 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

United Bank reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $303.93. 931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.