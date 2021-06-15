United Bank Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Bank lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $178.22. 38,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,565. The stock has a market cap of $323.81 billion, a PE ratio of -71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

