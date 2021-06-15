United Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

United Bank trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,392,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.77. 2,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

