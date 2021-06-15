United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 40,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,093,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

UMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

