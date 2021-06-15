United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 9,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.68. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.