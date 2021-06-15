United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of United Rentals worth $131,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $302.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.51 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

