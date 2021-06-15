UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,188. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

