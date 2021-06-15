UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,366. The company has a market cap of $374.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

