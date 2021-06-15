Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.70 Million

Brokerages expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to post sales of $82.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.50 million and the highest is $82.90 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $54.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $332.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $332.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $403.10 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $406.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

UTI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 674,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 462,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 71,319 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

