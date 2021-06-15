UnlimitedIP Reaches Market Cap of $7.76 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $1.02 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00062654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.17 or 0.00777005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.27 or 0.07851753 BTC.

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

