Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Unum Group worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

UNM opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.