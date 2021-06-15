Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.300-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Shares of VMI traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.09. 91,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,809. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $104.80 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

