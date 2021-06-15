Value Master Fund Lp Attestor Sells 141,378 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 141,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $1,184,747.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Master Fund Lp Attestor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 41,508 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $348,667.20.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 45,470 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $355,120.70.

On Monday, June 7th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 101,400 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $819,312.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 94,761 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $808,311.33.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 16,611 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $137,040.75.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 257,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $2,205,912.00.

NYSE GTX traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,171. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

