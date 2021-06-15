VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Shares Down 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.21 and last traded at $74.36. Approximately 37,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 104,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.04.

