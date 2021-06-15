Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $30,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

