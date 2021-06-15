Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $53.22. 139,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,225. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58.

