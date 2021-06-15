Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Trimmed by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $277.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.