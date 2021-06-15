Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 911,600 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the May 13th total of 608,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.51. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.