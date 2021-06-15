Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 5.0% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 144,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $461,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,209. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.