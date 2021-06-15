Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $81,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.