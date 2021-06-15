Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 25.1% in May

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 686,700 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 917,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,466,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

