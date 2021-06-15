Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.3% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $61,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

