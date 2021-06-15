Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $2,983.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,951.14 or 1.00224644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00031977 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00344673 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.86 or 0.00431144 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.07 or 0.00812983 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00065257 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

