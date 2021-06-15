Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 13,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 19,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VELO)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

