Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 22nd (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Ventoux CCM Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ventoux CCM Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 24th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

VTAQU opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 435.9% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

