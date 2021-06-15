Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Trading Down 0.1%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.95. 209,609 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 42,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

