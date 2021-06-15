Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.66 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of Venus Concept stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 186,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,357. The firm has a market cap of $131.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

