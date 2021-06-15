Venus Reward Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.76 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $76.82 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.29 or 0.00784481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.92 or 0.07862512 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Coin Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

