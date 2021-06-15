Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,288 shares during the quarter. Veracyte accounts for about 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Veracyte worth $35,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.62. 19,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.