Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Veracyte by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veracyte by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Veracyte by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.