Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.77

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 3213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 290,357 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

