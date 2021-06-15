Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $236.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.