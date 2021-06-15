Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Up 4.5%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 30,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,478,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Several research firms recently commented on VET. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $17,548,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 801,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 746,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 647,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

