Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Short Interest Update

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $427.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

