Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CAO Sells $1,580,880.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vertex stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 204,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,455. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 29.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,275,000 after buying an additional 686,007 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 24.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,160,000 after buying an additional 619,835 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $16,656,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex during the first quarter worth $6,594,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

